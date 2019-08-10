SC to state govt: Maintain status quo on JBIMS autonomy

mumbai

Admissions to master of business administration (MBA) and master of management (MMS) courses in the state are further delayed, as the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday directed the state to maintain “status quo” regarding the autonomy of Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS).

While a plea against the Bombay high court’s (HC) decision to declare JBIMS an autonomous institute came up for hearing on Friday, the Apex Court decided to schedule it on August 14.

The state common entrance test (CET) cell, which has held back the first college allotment list for management programmes in view of the ongoing matter, decided to further postpone issuing it until the next hearing.

“We will have to act in accordance with the court’s orders,” said Subhash Mahajan, chairman, admission committee (technical education), CET cell. On July 25, the HC directed the state to rework MBA and MMS admissions by treating JBIMS as an autonomous institute. Following this, 39 management students, who were admitted at JBIMS under the 70% home-university quota, filed a plea in HC, arguing they risked losing their seats in an autonomous college.

Aspirants, meanwhile, are upset with the delay in admissions. “It seems the process will continue till mid-September. By that time, most of our summer internship opportunities would be lost,” said Kshitij Kapoor, a candidate from Delhi.

