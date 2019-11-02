School students raise ₹30L to help 1,000 families in drought-hit areas

mumbai

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 00:30 IST

Sixty-eight students of a Tardeo-based school collected ₹30 lakh through crowd-funding to help around 1,000 families from drought-hit villages in the state, to transport water.

The money raised by Hillspring International School will help in procuring 1,361 waterwheels for the villagers in Nagpur, Yavatmal and Nanded. A waterwheel is an equipment in which plastic pots are attached to a wheel trolley, through which water can be transported with ease.

School principal Nalini Pinto said, “Our goal is to create leaders who will make a difference to the community. The initiative has a tangible outcome. Our students were aligned to the cause and used crowd-funding to make a massive social impact.”

The students, from Class 6 to Class 8, raised the amount in a month’s time and donated it to Habitat for Humanity India, which along with the students, soon distribute the waterwheels among the villagers. By using social media, they reached out to people and collected the money. Neysa Shivdasani, a Class 8 student who raised ₹3.8 lakh said, “I am glad that I can support more than 150 women with the money, as they walk several miles carrying pots filled with water.”

.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 00:30 IST