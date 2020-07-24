e-paper
SEC social media contract given to BJP member: Congress

mumbai Updated: Jul 24, 2020 00:08 IST
The Congress has alleged that the company of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing office-bearer was instrumental in handling the social media of the chief electoral officer (CEO), Maharashtra, in the run-up to the 2019 state Assembly elections. The Congress is demanding an inquiry into the matter.

While the leader was not available for a comment despite several attempts by HT, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a report from CEO, Maharashtra.

On Thursday, social activist Saket Gokhale posted a series of tweets claiming that the State Election Commission (SEC) hired a digital agency owned by Devang Dave, the national convener of the information technology (IT) and social media cell of the BJP youth wing.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “How can someone who is involved with a political party be given a contract of a non-partisan agency which conducts polls? This is a serious case of conflict of interest, and there should be an independent probe.”

Sheyphali Sharan, spokesperson, ECI, tweeted: “Regarding tweet of Mr Gokhale @SaketGokhale, Commission has sought detailed factual report in this matter from CEO Maharashtra with respect to alleged locale of the incidence immediately.”

Through his Twitter posts, Gokhale claimed that when he browsed through the old social media advertisements of CEO Maharashtra, the address given was of 202 Pressman House, Vile Parle. The said address was of the advertising agency Signpost India as well as the digital agency Social Central, which is owned by Dave. Dave is also instrumental in forming websites and pages like ‘I support Narendra Modi’ and ‘The fearless Indian’.

