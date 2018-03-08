Second SATIS in Thane will be bigger and better

If the municipal corporation’s plans materialise, you will see a decongested area on the east side of Thane railway station by 2020.

An elevated deck, a food court, citizens’ facilitation centre and an elevated road are some of the features of Station Area Traffic Improvement Project 2 (SATIS) which will be taken up by the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Recently, the railways gave its approval for construction of a deck — this has given a boost to the project, which aims at unclogging the east side of Thane.

After SATIS 1, on the west side of Thane station, was thrown open to the public in 2010, commuters have been complaining about the faults in the design.

The officials said that errors would not be repeated while designing the second SATIS.

A TMC official, requesting anonymity, said: “We will construct a 6.5-metre deck on an area of 8,900 sqm, which is under the railways. It will be huge enough to accommodate buses and also give space to passengers to wait.”

The railways has also given its approval for a commercial structure, with 3 floor space index, which will house a food court, citizen facilitation centres and shops.

A 2.23-km elevated road, which will connect the deck, will smoothen traffic outside the station.

In November last year, the railway authorities gave a no-objection certificate for construction of a 2.23-kilometre elevated road which will connect to the deck.

The elevated road will start from the gurdwara along the Eastern Express Highway, connect to the SATIS deck and extend till Kanhaiya Nagar. The road will be a three-lane one up to the SATIS deck and a two-lane from the deck to Kanhaiya Nagar.

The municipal corporation is finalising the design for the elevated road which will be approved by the railways. The work on designing the deck will begin by next month. The project is divided in two phases — the deck and the elevated road will be built first. The elevated road, which will start from Thane (West), will connect Kanhaiya Nagar to Eastern Expressway Highway, forming a loop.

SATIS 1 LACKS SPACE

The municipal corporation had received lot of flak on the first SATIS in the city. The deck’s height does not allow fire tenders and emergency vehicles to pass.

If a vehicle breaks down on the deck, it holds up traffic for hours. The project did not plan any parking space, leading to haphazardly parked vehicles outside the station.

A civic official said, “The east side will have a huge deck. A crane can easily access the lane if vehicles break down. We have also planned parking plaza below the deck. The deck’s height is high enough to allow passage of fire vehicles in case of emergency.”

He said SATIS 1 did not have faults in design but lacked space. “We merely had 2,500 sqm of deck space in contrast to 8,900 sqm in the east. As Mass Rapid Transit System was planned on the deck area, we could not increase the height of the deck. Also, there was no scope for parking.”

The official claimed that the congestion on the west side of the station is because of traffic mismanagement.

800 BUSES TO PLY FROM ELEVATED ROAD

After SATIS 2 is ready, around 800 buses can use the elevated road, thus decongesting the area below.

A TMC official said, “Civic and private buses cause traffic congestion in Kopri. The east side of the station witnesses the movement of around 750 to 800 buses every day. These buses are either private buses or those belonging to Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport, Mira Bhaynder Municipal Transport, Vasai Virar and BEST buses. The buses can use the elevated road and halt at the deck. Passengers can alight on the deck and board the bus which will reconnect the highway from Kanhaiya Nagar in Kopri.”

The corporation said they would accommodate even private buses on the elevated road so the present station road will be used only for light vehicles, easing the peak hour traffic.

Expert speak:

“The municipal corporation did not take commuters’ suggestion nor experts’ opinion while planning SATIS 1. This was why it failed. Instead of constructing elevated roads, the focus should be on decreasing the number of vehicles going towards the station. The elevated road will take more vehicles to the station premises. Even if buses ply on the elevated road, other vehicles will still use the road below. This was the problem with SATIS 1. Although buses ply on elevated roads, areas like Shivaji Path are still congested. There is a need for a bypass road.”

Mayuresh Bhadsavle, urban planner, Thane

About SATIS at Thane West

The Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme (SATIS) costing Rs35.5 crore was completed in 2010. There is an elevated deck for TMT buses, two skywalks connecting the north and south of the station and foot overbridges connecting the station. This will ensure that commuters can directly enter or exit the railway station and reach the bus stop.

About SATIS 2

Rs266 crore: The cost of the second SATIS project in Thane east

2.23-km long elevated road will connect the elevated road from Eastern Express Highway to Thane east

The Thane Municipal Corporation proposed the second SATIS project on the east side in 2012. The east side has narrow roads, illegally parked auto stands and haphazardly parked private buses.

WHAT IT WILL HAVE

Multilevel parking,

Separate deck for bus terminus

A commercial building with food plaza, rest rooms, ticket counter

Citizen facilitation centre