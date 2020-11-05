e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Security guard arrested for molesting Covid-19 patient in a Mumbai hospital

Security guard arrested for molesting Covid-19 patient in a Mumbai hospital

mumbai Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 23:48 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

Kurar police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old private security guard for molesting a 35-year-old Covid-19 positive woman. The accused sneaked into Covid-19 ward of the hospital in Kurar and molested the woman.

According to police, the incident occurred on November 5 around 3am when the woman was asleep. The accused has been identified as Suresh Kochewad, a resident of Kurar.

A police officer said, “Kochewad was assigned duty at the hospital’s back gate. While performing his duty, he went to the first floor which housed the special ward for Covid-19 patients.”

“The accused saw her sleeping and molested her. As the survivor shouted, everyone got alarmed. She then narrated the ordeal before the hospital authorities,” the officer said.

Babasaheb Salunkhe, senior inspector, said, “Following her statement, we registered a case of molestation and arrested him.”

top news
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
MI vs DC Highlights: MI beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
MI vs DC Highlights: MI beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In