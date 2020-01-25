Sena announces date for Uddhav Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit, hits out at BJP

mumbai

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 14:17 IST

As the Shiv Sena announced the date for Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, its senior leader Sanjay Raut responded to the BJP’s criticism of his boss’ plans.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sambit Patra had taken a dig at Uddhav Thackeray’s Ayodhya plans by pointing out what he called was U-Turn from the ideologies set by its founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

The BJP’s spokesperson had tweeted a video of the chief minister’s father Balasaheb Thackeray to make his point after Sanjay Raut had said earlier in the week that Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya after his government completes 100 days in power.

Thackeray was sworn-in as the chief minister on November 28, 2019, and the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will complete 100 days in office on March 6.

On Saturday, Sanjay Raut announced the date as March 7 and took a jibe at the BJP when he was asked about its former ally’s criticism over Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit. He was also asked whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi go with Thackeray.

“Why? Is the BJP taking [PDP chief] Mehbooba Mufti with them? There is no point of such criticism. The Congress party has welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya,” Raut replied.

He said Uddhav Thackeray’s visit was beyond politics.

“We had said that Uddhav Thackeray will go to Ayodhya and seek the blessings of Lord Ram. We are working towards fulfilling that assurance. We do not want to bring in politics in this. This is a matter of faith and devotion for us,” the Rajya Sabha member added.

Raut also said that Uddhav Thackeray will perform a pooja on the banks of River Saryu during his visit. Thackeray is expected to be joined by other Sena leaders and some of his key ministers, including his son Aaditya, during the visit.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator and state cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad said there is nothing wrong with the visit as it is a matter of personal faith.

However, the Sena was attacked by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Uddhav Thackeray’s cousin Raj Thackeray, over the chief minister’s plan.

“It is good that he is going to Ayodhya. But what face will he show to Lord Ram when He asks him about abandoning Hindutva?” MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande questioned.

Previous plan

Before this, Uddhav Thackeray had put off his visit to Ayodhya in November last year as the plan to form a government in Maharashtra with the Congress and NCP was afoot.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute on November 9, Thackeray had expressed his intention to visit the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya on November 24.

“The process of forming an alliance is going on, with talks between the top leadership of the three parties. Moreover, the security agencies have not given permission to any political party to visit Ayodhya,” a senior functionary had said then.

Uddhav Thackeray had hailed the Supreme Court’s decision on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case and said that he will be going to Ayodhya on November 24.

The top court had on November 9 directed the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board and at the same time make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust.

Uddhav and his son Aditya Thackeray had visited Ayodhya on June 16 last year and offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla shrine.