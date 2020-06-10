e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Senior BMC official dies of Coronavirus in Mumbai

Senior BMC official dies of Coronavirus in Mumbai

According to the BMC, the official was deployed in the water supply department.

mumbai Updated: Jun 10, 2020 07:50 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mumbai
Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,015 new Covid-19 cases and 58 deaths, according to the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.
Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,015 new Covid-19 cases and 58 deaths, according to the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.(PTI file photo)
         

A senior official of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation who had tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday died due to the virus amid surging cases of the disease in Mumbai.

According to the BMC, the official was deployed in the water supply department.

“A senior official of BMC who had tested positive for Covid-19 has lost his life. He was deployed in the water supply department,” BMC said.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,015 new Covid-19 cases and 58 deaths, according to the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai. With the new cases, the total number of positive cases in the city reached 50,878.

India saw another day of highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 9,987 cases reported in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases crossing 2.66 lakh, as per the Union Health Ministry.

