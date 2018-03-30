Senior citizens plan fast to protest demolition of library near Mumbai

Senior citizens in Ghansoli have planned to fast, to protest the demolition of a library by the anti-encroachment department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

They are questioning the alleged selective targeting by the civic officials and plan to get the library back.

The protest has been planned by the president of Jesht Nagrik Sevabhavi Sanstha (JNSS) president Dinkar Pawar and his associates.

The NMMC anti-encroachment department had on Wednesday demolished the library that had been set up in Sector 4 in Ghansoli. The library, which was free for public use had been set up by the JNSS and Sanjay Uncle Sevabhavi Sanstha.

The senior citizens had protested at the time of action, but officials went ahead.

“There are illegal hawkers close to the library, but the authorities are ignoring them. The action taken by officials is biased,” said Pawar.

He said the library was a place where everyone would come together, read newspapers, magazines, books and spend time.

“How could it be a problem to anyone,” he said.

Pawar also said they will soon fast and protest the civic body’s actions and demand a library for the senior citizens.

Rohit Thackeray, an anti-encroachment official said, “We had received complaints about the library being set up sans any sanction. Hence, action was taken against it.”

Dismissing allegations made, he said, “We are conducting regular drives against encroachments and illegal hawkers. There is no question of any bias against anyone.”