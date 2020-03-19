e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Sharad Pawar to appear before Bhima-Koregaon panel on Apr 4

Sharad Pawar to appear before Bhima-Koregaon panel on Apr 4

mumbai Updated: Mar 19, 2020 00:02 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has been summoned by a state-appointed two-member commission, which is probing the 2018 Bhima-Koregaon violence, to depose before it on April 4. One person was killed in the violence.

The commission, which has sent a letter to Pawar on Wednesday, took the decision as the veteran leader has submitted an affidavit before it in the matter. The NCP said that Pawar will depose before the commission.

“We have decided to call Mr Pawar for deposition before the commission. A letter of request has also been issued in his name. The decision to call him was taken as he had filed an affidavit before the commission,” said VV Palnitkar, secretary of the commission.

In his affidavit filed in October 2018, Pawar had said he is not in a position to blame any particular organisation for the violence. However, on February 18, the NCP chief alleged that right-wing activists Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote were responsible for creating an atmosphere of animosity among the locals in the area, ahead of the 200th anniversary celebrations of the 1818 war at the memorial in Pune district, which led to violence on January 1, 2018.

He had said prior to this, there was no history of a rift between locals and visiting Dalits, who gathered every year at the war memorial.

Based on his statement, a Pune-based Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated think-tank, Vivek Vichar Manch, on February 20, filed an application demanding Pawar be summoned for a hearing before the commission.

The Manch had also released a fact-finding report on the incident, blaming Maoists and demanding an inquiry into the role of organisations, namely Kabir Kala Manch and Republican Panthers, which organised the Elgar Parishad on December 31, 2017, in Pune, which they claimed led to the violence.

NCP spokesperson and minority affairs minister Nawab Malik said that the commission has sought Pawar’s time and as per his convenience, the date was decided.

“Since the beginning, NCP is of the view that the violence was pre-planned. The same was expressed by the NCP chief in his affidavit. The commission has sought his time and was informed that Pawarsaheb can come on April 4 as the budget session of the Parliament is going on,” Malik said.

The Bhima-Koregaon war was won by the British Army manned by Dalit soldiers against the ruling Peshwas, Brahmin rulers. The Pune Police had then filed cases against activists and intellectuals, linked to Left and Dalit movements, linking them to Elgar Parishad, a gathering held on December 31, 2017. The activists were accused of inciting violence and having Maoist links.

top news
Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from hospital building
Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from hospital building
PM Modi to address the nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
PM Modi to address the nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
Coronavirus Update: Govt asks for rescheduling CBSE examinations after March
Coronavirus Update: Govt asks for rescheduling CBSE examinations after March
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
How Kerala is battling Covid-19, writes Pinarayi Vijayan
How Kerala is battling Covid-19, writes Pinarayi Vijayan
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Coronavirus | PM Modi’s speech, Goa ‘hoax’, India vaccine plan: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | PM Modi’s speech, Goa ‘hoax’, India vaccine plan: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news