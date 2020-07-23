Sheena Bora murder case: Bail plea of Shyamvar Rai rejected

mumbai

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:41 IST

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday rejected the interim bail plea of Shyamvar Rai, one of the main accused in the murder of Sheena Bora. Rai, a close aide of Indrani Mukerjea, has turned approver in the case.

Rai had moved a plea before the special CBI court for interim bail for 45 days in view of the spread of Covid-19 in prison. Rai has been in jail since his arrest in 2015 and is currently lodged in Thane jail.

CBI prosecutor Manoj Chalandan opposed the plea on the grounds that jail authorities are taking appropriate measures to deal with the Covid-19 situation on jail premises and all prisoners are well taken care of. CBI also pleaded that Rai is an approver in the case and cannot be released till the trial ends.

After considering the objections raised by CBI, the special court rejected Rai’s plea.

According to the prosecution, Bora was killed on April 24, 2012 by Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai. The three allegedly strangled her in a car, and later dumped her body in a bag and kept it overnight in the garage. The bag containing Bora’s body was taken to Pen village the next day and was set on fire. The remains were first found in May 2012.

The case came into light after Rai’s arrest in August 2015. He was arrested by Khar police for illegal possession of a pistol. During the questioning, Rai had confessed to the murder.