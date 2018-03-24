Sheena Bora murder case: Cop who arrested driver cross-examined

Police officer Ganesh Dalvi, who arrested driver-turned-approver Shyamwar Rai in 2015 in the Sheena Bora murder case was cross-examined on Tuesday by defence counsel Sudeep Pasbola.

Rai’s arrest had led to the discovery of Sheena Bora’s kidnapping and murder, as per the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) case. Sub-inspector Dalvi was attached with the Khar police station when he arrested Rai from Carter Road with a pistol.

When asked about the arrest memo, Dalvi said, “After Rai was brought to the police station, Kadam sahib [Dinesh Kadam] might have prepared an arrest memo.” He said he had not seen it.

Dalvi also said, “Kadam sir felt it was not necessary to conduct search at Rai’s house on August 21.”

He also said he had asked for copies of the accidental death report, post-mortem report and spot panchnama from the Pen police in Raigad but they did not give it to him.

When asked why no FIR was filed between August 22 and 25 even when the officers realised that Rai is giving information about a cognisable offence, Dalvi said they were verifying if Bora was kidnapped and killed. “The cross-examination will continue on April 3 after Peter’s Delhi custody ends,” said Shreyans Mithare, Sanjeev Khanna’s counsel.