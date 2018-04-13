Sheena Bora murder trial: Indrani likely to attend trial only through video conference

Indrani Mukerjea, one of the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, might not be brought to court on a daily basis and may attend the trial using video conference facility.

Byculla jail authorities who had requested the court to consider producing Indrani in the court through video conference, got a boost on Thursday when trial court judge JC Jagdale asked them to do so. They claimed that Indrani had outside food at the sessions court on Friday afternoon.

Indrani was admitted to JJ Hospital for the second time for reported drug overdose on Friday. The police said they could keep her from eating outside food if she does not venture out of the jail for court proceedings.

The Byculla jail has a fully-equipped video-conferencing room where she could attend her trial. Apart from Mukerjea, two more accused in the Sheena Bora murder case are escorted to and from the court by a 10-member team who have denied that Mukerjea ate anything in their presence.

Jail authorities also claimed that they did not receive any intelligence which indicated any threat to Indrani’s life as she had allegedly claimed in her statement to the Nagpada police.