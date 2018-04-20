Shift India’s capital abroad to hear PM Modi speak about country’s problems: Shiv Sena

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shiv Sena on Friday said that the capital of India should be shifted outside the country, so that the PM makes statements on important issues.

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the party said that PM Modi becomes a “mauni baba” when he is in India but speaks up on critical issues on his foreign visits.

Modi, who is currently in London, had spoken about the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua at an interaction with audience there. “He (Modi) doesn’t feel the need to speak in India. He then goes on a foreign visit and speaks about the issues and incidents that happen in the country. When he was in Sweden he spoke about the happenings within the country. Then later in London, he gave a message to Indians. This means that if we want to see our Prime Minister speak about the developments in the country, then the capital of India needs to be shifted to London, New York, Tokyo, Paris, or Germany. If that is not possible, they should erect a huge film set to make New Delhi seem like a foreign country,” the editorial said.

The Marathi daily also said that former prime minister Manmohan Singh was correct recalling the advice given to him by Modi. Earlier this week, Singh had criticised Modi, pointing out that while in Opposition the latter had taunted him for being ‘Maun Mohan Singh’ but now there was a need for his successor to follow his own advice and speak about important issues in the country.

The Sena questioned PM’s decision to speak about sensitive issues such as rising incidents of rapes and corruption on foreign soil. “How appropriate is it for a PM speak on rape while on an official visit to a foreign country?” it asked.