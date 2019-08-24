Shipping union set to join hands with Sena

mumbai

The Shiv Sena is set to extend its footprints into the shipping industry as a left-leaning union is expected to get affiliated with the party on Sunday.

The union — Forward Seamen’s Unions of India (FSUI) — will join hands with Sena in the presence of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray and Union heavy industries minister Arvind Sawant.

According to Naresh Birwadkar, who is leading the front, the decision was taken as the current Communist Party of India (Marxist) leadership was unable to resolve the issues related to the workers in the shipping industry.

“We have been agitating for fair pay, which is our right, as well as retirement benefits. However, the current leadership has ignored us. In contrast, Shiv Sena MPs Arvind Sawant and Vinayak Raut have been very supportive and have constantly raised our demands in the Parliament,” said Birwadkar.

The FSUI represents seafarers working on various ships — commercial, merchant, containers — except for naval ships. It claims to have more than 50,000 workers as its members.

The Sena has strong unions in the aviation, banking, hospitality and telecom sectors.

These unions have played a major role in the growth of the party. Even Sawant, who is the MP from south Mumbai, had risen through the ranks after being part of the Sena’s telecom sector union.

