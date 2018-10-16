Shiv Sena attacks BJP: ‘Mumbai anxious as crimes on rise...goons roam freely’

As the Shiv Sena gears up for its annual rally on Dussehra , it has gone on the offensive, attacking its ally in the state government the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray recently criticised the government on a host of issues, including the law and order situation in Mumbai, the recent proposal to allow home delivery of liquor, and the lack of a full-time home minister in the state.

An editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana said Nagpur has the highest crime rates in the state and this “wave” has now come to Mumbai. The criticism of the law and order situation was made in light of the recent attack by unknown assailants on Sena MLA Tukaram Kate. Kate escaped unhurt, but one of his supporters was injured while fending off the attack. Moreover, a 31-year-old weighing machine technician was shot dead in Dadar on Friday. “The daily incidents of crime have made the people of Mumbai anxious. The way criminals and goons are roaming freely is dangerous,” the editorial said.

Taking on the proposal to allow home delivery of liquor, Thackeray said it was against the “state’s culture” and that the government should instead focus on delivering aid to the doorsteps of drought-affected people. Last week, state excise minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the government would allow online sale and home delivery of liquor. However, Fadnavis later assured that no such decision will be taken by his government.

“People are reeling under a drought-like situation. They want help, not liquor delivered at home. Online liquor sale does not suit the state’s culture. Marathwada region has been badly affected by drought...Do not make affected people wait in queues to get help,” Thackeray said, in a statement.

Additionally, Sena has also been demanding a full-time home minister for the state, a portfolio currently held by chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis. The post of minister of state for home is currently held by Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar. With the cabinet expansion expected to take place this month, bringing up the law and order situation in the state could be seen as an attempt to pressurise the government into appointing a full-time home minister.

The Sena said the BJP seems to be more focussed on expanding the base of the party than governing the state. Hinting at BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s statements about kidnapping girls, the Sena said, “The legislators of the ruling party are talking about [helping] daughters elope, and the police give protection to such people... What else can you expect if criminals and goons are inducted in the party?”

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 00:04 IST