e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Shiv Sena slams Nepal PM for ‘real’ Ayodhya remark

Shiv Sena slams Nepal PM for ‘real’ Ayodhya remark

mumbai Updated: Jul 16, 2020 01:10 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustantimes
         

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday criticised Nepal prime minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli over his recent statement that the real Ayodhya – the birthplace of Lord Ram – lies in Nepal, and not in India. Sena said that Oli would soon claim that Mughal emperor Babur was from Nepal as well.

Calling the PM’s statement “laughable”, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana termed Oli a “puppet of China”, who has been “spewing venom” against India lately.

“Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is the puppet of China. He has been speaking against India daily on the instructions of China. First, he created controversy on maps, and now he has directly dragged Lord Ram into the Nepal-India conflict... He has said that India’s Ayodhya is fake and that the real Ayodhya is in Nepal – that Lord Ram was Nepalese. These statements of Oli are laughable,” the editorial said.

The editorial further asked why Oli did not come forward sooner to make his claim as the Ram Janmabhoomi movement has been on for 70-75 years.

The Sena further ridiculed Oli’s statement and said, “Today, he has claimed Ayodhya and Lord Ram are Nepalese. Tomorrow he will claim even Babur was from Nepal. Lord Ram belongs to the whole world, but Ram Janmabhoomi belongs to India alone, and there is no need for controversy on this.”

The editorial added that Oli has forgotten the cultural and religious ties between the two countries and is speaking against India as his position is under threat. “Oli has become a slave of China and has decided to convert his country’s culture into a Chinese one,” it said.

top news
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In