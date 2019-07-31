‘Show adverse effects of phone addiction at Ganesh pandals’ : BSGSS

mumbai

Jul 31, 2019

The umbrella organisation of Ganesh mandals in the city has sent out a circular to around 12,000 Ganpati mandals (associations), suggesting them to consider modelling their pandals on the theme of the ill-effects of mobile addiction for this year’s Ganeshotsav.

The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshostsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), however, said it is not mandatory for mandals to abide by the theme.

“We do want to impose a theme on them. However, it has been observed that the younger generation has been affected because of being addicted to mobile games. Therefore, we decided we could suggest this theme [mobile addiction] this year,” said Naresh Dahibavkar, president, BSGSS.

BSGSS is scheduled to meet Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar on Thursday along with office bearers of various mandals, wherein they would be discussing the theme along with him as well.

Earlier this year, a public interest litigation was filed in the Bombay high court seeking a ban on a popular mobile game across the state.

A division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and justice NM Jamdar had then directed the secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to review the content of the game and issue necessary regulatory directions if it was found to be objectionable

Around 10,000 Ganpati mandals had pledged nine years back to refrain from advertising tobacco products during the 11-day festival.

“Considering that the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi was started with the idea of a social cause, mandals need to continue to take a stand. Our ban tobacco initiative was successful and that year the tobacco industry had faced severe loses. We are hoping we could help the youngsters this time again,” Dahibavkar added.

The 11-day festival will begin on September 2 this year.

