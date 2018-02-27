Signal failure near Thakurli station disrupts local services

A signal failure near Thakruli station on Monday disrupted all four lines of the Central Railway (CR) for around an hour in the afternoon.

Although the signal failure occurred for 10 minutes at 1.35pm, it took around an hour for local services to resume. “As the signal pole near Thakurli Station failed, it led to the disruption of local services on both up (towards CSMT) and down lines (towards Kasara). As the repair work was going on, many local trains were stranded. The services resumed by 2:50 pm,” said A K Singh, Public Relation Officer, CR.

The disruption of services forced commuters to get down on the tracks to reach the nearest stations such as Dombivli and Thakurli. Few commuters chose to reach their destinations by road. “Our train service (on the down line) was cancelled after reaching Diva. As I have been a long time, I have finally decided to go by road,” said Minal Sinha, 35, a commuter from Dombivli.

“Though the services were resumed after an hour, it disturbed the normal schedule of the locals. There was a delay in the arrival of the local trains as many were stranded,” said Ashutosh Rai, 45, from Kalyan.