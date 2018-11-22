Singer Sophie Choudry’s car hit by autorickshaw, driver held

Singer Sophie Choudry on Tuesday night met with an accident after an auto rickshaw dashed into her Mercedes on 16th Road, in front of Khar Gymkhana at Khar (West). The auto driver has been arrested and no one suffered any major injuries, said police.

However, the front portion of Choudry’s car was damaged, said police. Sanjay More, senior police inspector, Khar police station confirmed the developments. The incident took place at 9.15pm and the police was alerted at 10.30pm. Sources revealed that the actress was not driving the car at the time of the incident.

In her statement to HT, Choudry said, “I was on my way home when the speeding auto rickshaw tried to cut the lane and cross us. He misjudged the distance between the vehicles and rammed his vehicle into my new car, pulling out the grill and bumper. We then stopped him.”

She said he told them that he does not have a driving licence and had started driving just a week ago. “It was ridiculous, he could have killed somebody. We called the police. My car is insured and the insurance will take care of the damage, which is over one lakh,” she said.

“It is upsetting that driving without licence is a prevalent practice, as it poses a threat to citizens,” she added.

The accused – indentified as Anees Ahmed, 21 – was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of Motor Vehicle act. After being arrested, Ahmed was then produced in a local court.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 00:48 IST