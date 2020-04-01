e-paper
Sion Hosp dean quarantined after showing Covid-19 symptoms

Sion Hosp dean quarantined after showing Covid-19 symptoms

mumbai Updated: Apr 01, 2020 16:56 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

Dr Mohan Joshi, dean of Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital (Sion Hospital), who is in charge of the coronavirus isolation centre at Seven Hills Hospital, Marol, has been quarantined after he developed symptoms similar to those of Covid-19.

As per sources, Dr Joshi’s swab samples have been collected for testing and reports are awaited.

“He developed diarrhoea along with fever so we have quarantined him at Seven Hills Hospital. Currently, he is on saline,” said a senior health officer. At present, the hospital has 145 patients at its quarantine facility.

Dr Joshi did not comment on his health.

As HT reported earlier, Dr Joshi had been living at the hospital guest house in Marol, away from his family in Sion.

“Under the Hippocratic oath, we are bound by the duty to our patients over our families, in a pandemic situation,” he said earlier.

