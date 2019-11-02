Six stranded in Lakshadweep: ‘AI delayed our return to Mumbai’

mumbai

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 00:39 IST

Six travellers from Mumbai were stranded for two days at Agatti Airport in Lakshadweep , after being evacuated due to cyclone Maha intensifying. They have alleged Air India delayed their return. Air India has said rescue operations were carried out in “the best possible way” given the cyclonic weather conditions.

A group of 25, including three children, were holidaying on Bangaram island when they had to be evacuated on October 29 because cyclone Maha had intensified. “While a visiting minister and his extended family were evacuated by a chopper, we were asked to take a boat from Bangaram on Wednesday morning,” said Kanika Saxena, one of the travellers.After the group was ferried to Agatti island, there were more delays. Agatti Airport can only accommodate small planes which meant a maximum of 74 passengers could fly out at a time. Saxena and five other alleged that Air India, which operates flights between Kochi and Agatti, refused to accommodate them on the flight that left the island on October 30 before the airport was closed for a day due to adverse weather conditions.

Anees Adenwala, one of the six who were stranded, said, “The staff was confused with no clear directions from higher authorities.” The six were in Agatti Airport till Friday. “Even on Friday morning, we were told that only four of us six could be flown out. It was only when we made a noise that all six were able to take the 10.30am flight [on Friday] to reach Kochi at 1pm,” said Adenwala.

Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said, “All stranded passengers were rescued in the best possible way. As the weather was too severe, ATR aircraft was not able to operate there. However, as soon as weather became stable, we started the evacuation process. All stranded passengers were safely brought to Kochi airport on Friday afternoon, as the airport was closed on Thursday. ”

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 00:39 IST