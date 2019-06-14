Slabs of Dombivli building collapse, no one injured

A portion of the slab of a ground-plus-four storied building in Ramnagar, Dombivli (East), collapsed on Thursday morning. No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officials, the 80 sq ft slab of the third and fourth floor of the Mhatre building collapsed around 12.30 pm. There were around 20 workers of a bar-cum-restaurant operating on the second floor and eight shopkeepers on the ground floor during the incident.

The building, which is located near the Dombivli railway station, is more than 40 years old, KDMC officials said. The structure comprises eight shops on the ground floor, a bar-cum-restaurant on the first floor and a wedding hall on the second floor.

The third and the fourth floors are vacant. Following the collapse, the officers from the Ramnagar police station reached the spot and informed the KDMC ward office. Meanwhile, firefighting personnel also rushed to the spot.

“The structure is not listed as a dangerous building by the civic body. However, we had sent a notice to the owner of the building last month, asking him to conduct a structural audit of the structure. The owner has not conducted the audit until now,”said Chandrakant Jagtap, ward officer, KDMC.

He said the KDMC will demolish the third and the fourth floors of the building.

“We conducted a tentative audit and have decided to demolish the third and fourth floors of the building. The rest of the floors are safe. The demolition will be carried out on Friday. Meanwhile, we will also carry forward legal procedure against the owner for negligence,”added Jagtap.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 00:43 IST