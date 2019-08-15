Snubbed, 19-year-old stabs roommate to death in Bandra

mumbai

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 23:57 IST

A 19-year-old man from Bandra (East) has been arrested by the Nirmal Nagar police for allegedly murdering his 21-year-old roommate on Wednesday because the latter asked him not to join him and others for dinner on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased Ayub Hussain, and the arrested accused, Sarad Rafiq Khan, were residents of Haji Tabela chawl in Behramnagar in Bandra (East).

They both worked in a garment manufacturing unit and shared a room with workers.

“The night before the murder, Hussain and Khan had fought over a trivial issue. On Tuesday night Hussain, Khan and their friends went to Haji Malang in Kalyan. At a dhaba, Hussain told Khan not to join them. In retaliation, Khan booked a hotel room and asked Hussain not to come there. All night Khan was angry over this,” said an officer from Nirmal Nagar police station.

“The next day after returning home around 3pm, Khan, in a fit of rage, picked up a knife and stabbed Hussain in the stomach,” he added. Two other roommates witnessed the murder and rushed him to Bhabha Hospital along with Khan, however, Hussain was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the local police were alerted and they arrested Khan at the hospital. The police said that both, Hussain and Khan, did not have prior criminal records. Khan has been booked under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in police custody.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 23:57 IST