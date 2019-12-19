e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / SoBo to Navi Mumbai in water taxis next year

SoBo to Navi Mumbai in water taxis next year

mumbai Updated: Dec 19, 2019 23:20 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

City residents will be able to use water taxis to travel between south Mumbai and Navi Mumbai in 2020, reducing the time taken to travel by road and local trains.

The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has appointed six agencies to operate water taxis from the domestic cruise terminal (DCT) at Princess Dock in South Mumbai. The agencies will operate from DCT to Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Karanja, Kanhoji Angre Island, Revas and Dharamtar. Kanhoji Angre Island is also being developed as a tourist spot. According to the list accessed by HT, the agencies include west coast marine yacht services, Akivan Aquamarine Pvt Ltd and Gateway-Elephanta Pleasure Tour and Travels, among others.

Sanjay Bhatia, chairman, MbPT, said, “We had invited proposals and got six bids. We thought of appointing all agencies to speed up the process of initiating inland waterways.”

MbPT will benefit with a share in revenue and port charges paid by the agencies. “The fares will be fixed by the agencies,” Bhatia said. The state agencies have been toying with the idea of inland waterways for a long time. Initially, MbPT, the Maharashtra Maritime Board and CIDCO had planned to purchase speedboat taxis. MbPT will also be looking at introducing hovercrafts on these routes.

“The travel time between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will be 30-40 minutes, instead of an hour-and-a-half by road. We will also be starting services for the Navi Mumbai International Airport in 2023-24, so people can use the services to reach the new airport,” said a senior official from MbPT. In February 2020, MbPT plans to start the roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) passenger services from south Mumbai to Alibaug. Bhatia said the services are expected to start by February as the terminal at the ends are ready. The Ro-Ro services will reduce travel time to Alibaug from Mumbai to 45 minutes.

top news
2 killed in Mangaluru, 1 in Lucknow during anti-CAA protests across India
2 killed in Mangaluru, 1 in Lucknow during anti-CAA protests across India
President Donald Trump impeached by US House
President Donald Trump impeached by US House
Let UN conduct referendum on CAA, says Mamata; multiple rallies choke Kolkata
Let UN conduct referendum on CAA, says Mamata; multiple rallies choke Kolkata
Mobile blackout, metro stations shut to control CAA protests in Delhi
Mobile blackout, metro stations shut to control CAA protests in Delhi
Climate crisis hits insurance plan for crops
Climate crisis hits insurance plan for crops
NRC, CAA cannot be implemented unless state govts cooperate: Prashant Kishor
NRC, CAA cannot be implemented unless state govts cooperate: Prashant Kishor
IPL 2020 Auctions: Kings XI Punjab announce skipper for upcoming season
IPL 2020 Auctions: Kings XI Punjab announce skipper for upcoming season
Anti-CAA protest: Farhan & Zoya Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Sushant Singh join in
Anti-CAA protest: Farhan & Zoya Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Sushant Singh join in
trending topics
Shiv SenaIPL auction 2020citizenship lawDabangg 3Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi TemperatureDelhi Citizenship Act Protest

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News