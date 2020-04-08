e-paper
Society adopts buddy system to check on elderly

mumbai Updated: Apr 08, 2020 00:05 IST
Yesha Kotak
At Cuffe Parade’s Maker Tower, a buddy system has been set up for senior citizens who live alone.

Twice a day, their younger neighbours check in on the senior residents and make sure they have everything they require, including groceries and medicines. Maker Tower has 150 flats and approximately 700 residents, includes some domestic helpers who live with their employers.

Ten of these flats have senior citizens, who live alone, and therefore, younger members call them regularly to check in on them.

“It feels like a good thing to be doing and despite maintaining social distancing, we are all still together,” said Suhani Mendonsa, who is part of the buddy system and co-ordinates food deliveries from a nearby restaurant.

The society at Maker Tower has also compiled a list of vendors who will deliver supplies and switched to a virtual message board on a messaging app to keep residents informed.

All deliveries are left at the gate and residents collect their parcels once they are delivered.

“Around 14 days into lockdown, we realised we need to also focus on mental health,” said Aparna Gupta, a member of Maker Tower’s Covid prevention sub-committee, which is planning to organise entertainment and games for residents.

“This may not be a pressing issue right now, but with everyone at home, there needs to be distraction for them during difficult times like these,” said Gupta.

