Soon, an app to inform you about local train disruptions in Mumbai

The Central Railway (CR) is set to develop a mobile-based app, Yatri, to help passengers know about disruption of services, listen to announcements on their phones and book for porters at the outstation terminus, among others.

To be developed by the Mumbai division of CR, the app will also allow passengers to book battery-operated cars at the stations, and get time table of outstation and suburban trains along with position of train compartments on the platforms.

Information on available passenger amenities at the stations will also be given.

However, the app requires approval from the CR headquarters (HQ). The tendering process will begin once the HQ approves it.

The CR will then test the application, before introducing it to the public.

“Yatri app will help passengers find information regarding suburban local trains on their mobile phones. They will be able to book licensed porters at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) , Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Kalyan railway stations. The app will also allow them to book battery-operated cars and help know the status of trains,” said Sunil Udasi, chief public relation officer, CR.

According to passenger associations, the mobile application will help commuters plan their journey accordingly. They have also asked the zonal railway to first improve its existing facilities.

“The app is good for providing information to the passengers. However, the passenger should have sufficient network to use it. The CR should introduce talk-back systems in trains and also increase the communication between the motorman of the local trains and the passenger sitting in the compartments,” said Subash Gupta, Rail Yatri Parishad.

Meanwhile, the CR also developed a mobile application, ‘Meri local App’, that is expected to be launched in August this year.

The tender for the app was awarded in March. ‘Meri local App’ will include installing of global positioning device (GPS) in local trains among other facilties.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 00:02 IST