Soon, check flooded spots on Thane roads on real-time maps

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 00:53 IST

Residents can soon check waterlogged spots in their city on the google maps just like they check the traffic situation.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is contemplating to start real-time mapping of waterlogged spots during monsoon. It will map the waterlogging-prone spots by analysing the amount of rain, weather situation and tide timings among other parameters.

Since the onset of monsoon, several areas have been waterlogged, leading to traffic congestion. The city has also reported waterlogging at 40 locations after heavy rain.

TMC plans to map waterlogging on Google maps so that residents can check before stepping out.

Sameer Unhale, additional municipal commissioner, said, “The real-time mapping of flood-prone areas will be done to ensure we take preventive measures in areas susceptible to waterlogging. We will install a network of sensors in different parts of the city to detect real-time water level.”

The map will also predict which will get flooded by analysing the amount of rainfall, weather condition, warnings and high-tide timings.

“We can install our machinery in areas to deal with the situation before it gets out of hand,” Unhale said.

TMC has made real-time weather and rain monitoring available for residents. The waterlogging will be mapped in the similar way.

Unhale added the corporation has signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Nations which is working on climate change and related disasters.

“Under this as per the sustainable development goals-13, we have to strengthen the resilience and adaptive capacity of cities to climate change. The intensity of events such as rain, wind and quakes among others have increased due to climate change. This real-time mapping is part of such initiative. We have approached an eco-city programmer who will allot us a budget of ₹50 lakh for the mapping,” added Unhale.

Hema Ramani, a Thane based activist, said, “Mapping of waterlogging is a good idea as many can avoid the road and prevent congestion. The corporation should also work on finding solutions to prevent waterlogging.”

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 00:53 IST