Soon, floating ads at sea link, Juhu, Versova

The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) will soon give rights to agencies for advertising on barges around the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL), Juhu Koliwada and Versova. The board, which plans to boost maritime infrastructure and increase revenue, has invited tenders for the same and has got a response from an advertising agency.

The board will assess the response of barge advertisement at the locations before extending the concept to other areas.

Maharashtra is one of the largest states in India with a coastline of around 720 km. This coastline is regulated by the MMB.

In March, the board released a request proposal for contractors who can provide illuminated advertising on barges at the seafront. The proposal states, “In its endeavour for the development of maritime infrastructure in the state of Maharashtra, MMB has decided to grant permissions for putting up advertisements at the assets under its jurisdiction along the coastline of Maharashtra.”

Captain Sanjay Sharma, the chief port officer, said the board has finalised a policy for granting advertising rights. “We have invited tenders to assess the response and got a response from one agency,” Sharma said.

The board, however, is looking at more players to come in. The board is expecting a minimum revenue of ₹112 per square feet for illuminated advertising and ₹65 per square feet for non-illuminated advertising space.

Mihir Palan, a digital marketing professional based in Mumbai, welcomed the move. “It will definitely be a great chance for advertisers as the space provided will be one-of-its-kind in the country. Plus, brands who opt for these spaces will gain in terms of recall value for their product and the seafront itself will get a boost in terms of its whole look,” he said.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 03:59 IST