Special needs child leaves school after being ‘bullied’

A six-year-old student with special needs from south Mumbai had to change schools after allegedly being constantly bullied by his class teacher. The minor was born with a cleft palate.

According to the child’s father, the boy was constantly targeted and discriminated against by the teacher.

When HT tried contacting the school officials, the principal said, “It is not our school’s policy to discuss private matters of students or staff with others. So I cannot comment anything.”

In February, the child’s parents had complained to the school that their son was being bullied by his class teacher. In their complaint, they alleged that the teacher would often shout at him and isolate him during class activities.

The parents said that on one occasion, the teacher left him alone in the classroom and locked the door from outside.

“We admitted our son in the school thinking it to be an inclusive place. We thought the teachers there knew how to handle students with special needs. However, despite complaining to the school about it, they did not take any action. This took a toll on our son’s health as he would often cry after coming from school,” said the father.

On February 22, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the teacher after the child’s parents filed a complaint with Gamdevi police station.

Meanwhile, the school had set up an enquiry committee to look into the allegations. However, the committee concluded that “none of the complaints received would warrant immediate dismissal of the accused teacher.”

Parents also said that despite appointing a shadow teacher — an assistant who works directly with the child —the teacher continued bullying the child.

First Published: May 26, 2019 01:43 IST