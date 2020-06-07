e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / SpiceJet ladder hits parked IndiGo aircraft amid gusty winds

SpiceJet ladder hits parked IndiGo aircraft amid gusty winds

mumbai Updated: Jun 07, 2020 01:10 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustan Times
The ladder rammed into the wing of the aircraft.
The ladder rammed into the wing of the aircraft.(HT Photo)
         

A SpiceJet ladder hit the wing of an IndiGo aircraft in the apron area at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Saturday morning when the city received heavy rainfall with gusty winds for an hour.

IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the incident and said, “This incident occurred at Mumbai airport early this morning. A stepladder belonging to SpiceJet got detached from its parked position and damaged a stationary aircraft belonging to IndiGo. The incident is under investigation by relevant authorities.”

The ladder rammed into the wing of the aircraft damaging its engine’s cowling.

A SpiceJet official said that its step ladder was parked on stand C87 (where one of their aircraft VT-SLA was parked) at the Mumbai airport and an IndiGo aircraft was parked on stand C86.

“In the morning around 7.30 am, sudden strong winds picked up. There was no prior weather warning or advisory. SpiceJet stepladder, which was well secured and with chocks in place, was moved backwards and hit the Indigo aircraft on its right wing,” SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Meanwhile the nose wheel of another aircraft from Air India’s fleet swang due to strong winds. The aircraft was parked at a hangar. “Due to strong gusty winds the nose wheel of an AIXL aircraft VT-AXW parked in the Air India NEC swang to the right around 6.30 to 6.45. Damage is being accessed by the structural engineer. No injuries to any personnel or any other damage to aircraft was reported,” said the airline spokesperson.

