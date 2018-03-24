SSC paper leak in Mumbai: Two tuition teachers sent to police custody

A magistrate court on Friday remanded the two tuition teachers arrested by the Sakinaka police for allegedly leaking the Information Communication Technology (ICT) paper of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam in police custody till March 27.

Search is on to trace the third accused. According to the police, at around 10.15am on Thursday, Vanita Shetty, an examiner at St Jude’s High School in Sakinaka saw few students looking into their cell phones. She checked the phone of a 16-year-old girl and found five pages of the ICT question paper sent to her on WhatsApp.

She asked the girl who sent it to her and to whom she forwarded the paper. The girl named her tuition teacher Firoz Ansari, 42. She had forwarded the paper to three of her friends who had the same centre.

The police learnt that Firoz, a private tuition teacher at Sakinaka, got the question paper from another person who had got it from one Muzzamil Kazi, 27, also a private tuition teacher in Mira Road. The police then traced Kazi and arrested him. They are on the lookout for a third accused who forms a link between Kazi and Ansari. The police are also trying to find out the beneficiaries of the paper leak and if the accused collected money from the students.

The cops have cell phones of all the accused and will be sending it to the forensic laboratory. Police inspector, crime, Sunil Mane said, “The two tutors and the four minors were booked under sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982, as well as section 66(D) of Information Technology Act.”