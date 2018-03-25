SSC paper leak: Principal of Mumbai school questioned

The Amboli police on Saturday questioned the principal of the Mumbra school who appointed Feroz Khan, the prime accused in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) paper leak case, as the vice-principal.

The Amboli police have till now arrested four people in the case and notices have been issued to eight minors.

“We are questioning Zakiya Mohammed Husain Shaikh, the principal of the school for various irregularities. Her husband used to go on a rickshaw to get the question papers, which is a breach of the protocol by itself. We have also found that no appointment letter was given to Feroz when he was appointed as the vice-principal,” said a source from the police.

The principal is under the lens of the police as Feroz used to open the seal of the question papers at 9:15am and used to circulate it via messaging apps.

“There is a high possibility that those in the higher ranks were in the know of it and hence we interrogating the principal. She has been called to Amboli police station on Sunday for further interrogation,” he said.

The Amboli police had cracked a SSC paper leak racket after a student at a school on Veera Desai Road received a question paper on March 19. The prime accused in the case, Feroz, worked as the vice principal at a school in Mumbra and ran a coaching centre in Ambernath.