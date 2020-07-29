e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / SSC results to be out at 1pm today

SSC results to be out at 1pm today

mumbai Updated: Jul 29, 2020 00:13 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations at 1pm on Wednesday. Students can see their results on www.mahresult.nic.in. More than 17 lakh students appeared for the exams across the state.

Nearly 3.91 lakh students were from Mumbai division alone. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the board cancelled the last Geography paper, which was scheduled on March 23.

The board will consider marks of written exams only while calculating average scores for the cancelled paper. Of the 600 marks that students write their papers for, 480 marks are for written exams and 120 marks for internal assessments. With the cancellation of 40 marks for the written paper of Geography, the written total will now be 440 marks.

The education department had also reintroduced oral exams for languages and social sciences this year after the overall pass percentage of students recorded a dip in 2019 due to the scrapping of orals. The Mumbai divisional board also introduced a new rule in which private candidates were not allowed to change their exam centres at the last minute.

Students who wish to apply for revaluation can apply on the board’s online portal from July 30.

top news
LAC row: Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, claims China
LAC row: Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, claims China
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month
India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month
Rajasthan impasse continues as Ashok Gehlot pushes for session
Rajasthan impasse continues as Ashok Gehlot pushes for session
Five Rafale jets to land today
Five Rafale jets to land today
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In