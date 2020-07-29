SSC results to be out at 1pm today

mumbai

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 00:13 IST

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations at 1pm on Wednesday. Students can see their results on www.mahresult.nic.in. More than 17 lakh students appeared for the exams across the state.

Nearly 3.91 lakh students were from Mumbai division alone. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the board cancelled the last Geography paper, which was scheduled on March 23.

The board will consider marks of written exams only while calculating average scores for the cancelled paper. Of the 600 marks that students write their papers for, 480 marks are for written exams and 120 marks for internal assessments. With the cancellation of 40 marks for the written paper of Geography, the written total will now be 440 marks.

The education department had also reintroduced oral exams for languages and social sciences this year after the overall pass percentage of students recorded a dip in 2019 due to the scrapping of orals. The Mumbai divisional board also introduced a new rule in which private candidates were not allowed to change their exam centres at the last minute.

Students who wish to apply for revaluation can apply on the board’s online portal from July 30.