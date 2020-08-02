e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Starting with a signal: Mumbai’s Dadar gets female figures on traffic lights

Starting with a signal: Mumbai’s Dadar gets female figures on traffic lights

According to reports, Mumbai’s civic body will change road signs and pedestrian signals at 13 junctions on Cadell Road, a 4.5-km arterial stretch in Mumbai’s Dadar and Mahim.

mumbai Updated: Aug 02, 2020 13:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aaditya Thackeray shared photos of the newly-installed signs at the junction in Dadar on Twitter Saturday.
Aaditya Thackeray shared photos of the newly-installed signs at the junction in Dadar on Twitter Saturday.(AUThackeray/Twitter Photo )
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has installed signs at a traffic junction in the Dadar area of Mumbai with female figures to promote gender quality in the city.

Maharashtra’s environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray shared photos of the newly-installed signs at the junction in Dadar on Twitter Saturday.

“If you have passed by Dadar, you will see something that will make you feel proud. @mybmcWardGN is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea – the signals now have women too,” he tweeted.

 

According to reports, Mumbai’s civic body will change road signs and pedestrian signals at 13 junctions on Cadell Road, a 4.5-km arterial stretch in Mumbai’s Dadar and Mahim.

This road has Siddhivinayak Temple, Mahim dargah, Mahim church, BR Ambedkar’s memorial Chaityabhoomi and the proposed site for the memorial of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

The initiative has made Mumbai the first Indian city to have female symbols on road signages.

Many cities in Germany and the Netherlands and Switzerland’s Geneva already have female signs on traffic lights. Authorities in Australia’s Melbourne have been using female figures to promote gender equality since 2017.

tags
top news
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
India, China hold crucial disengagement talks, focus on Finger Area
India, China hold crucial disengagement talks, focus on Finger Area
Kamal Rani, minister in Yogi Adityanath cabinet, dies of Covid-19
Kamal Rani, minister in Yogi Adityanath cabinet, dies of Covid-19
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor
‘High time Mehbooba Mufti is released’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
‘High time Mehbooba Mufti is released’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
Kerala gold smuggling: Junior foreign minister fasts to raise pitch for CM’s resignation
Kerala gold smuggling: Junior foreign minister fasts to raise pitch for CM’s resignation
Telangana BJP leader invites Asaduddin Owaisi to mega Ram temple event
Telangana BJP leader invites Asaduddin Owaisi to mega Ram temple event
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In