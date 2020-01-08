Startups can access prototype lab at IIT-B

mumbai

Startups and entrepreneurs from anywhere around the country can use an integrated prototype laboratory at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), to work on and build their product models. They can do this by paying a nominal charge next month. The Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE) at IIT-B, which completes 15 years this year, has initiated this lab for the public as part of its outreach programme. “This facility provides basic prototyping tools for entrepreneurs. They can use the facility for mechanical, biotechnological and electronic prototyping,” said Poyni Bhatt, CEO of SINE.

Those interested in using the lab can reach out to SINE with their requirements and period. “The charges will mostly be on a pay-per-use model and will depend on the requirement of equipment. We are mulling on a nominal tariff so that this can become a self-sustaining initiative, as the equipment needs maintenance. Startups from within IIT and outside can make use of this lab. This initiative will encourage those entrepreneurs who have the ideas, but lack access to a state-of-the-art lab to build prototypes,” Bhatt added.

Over the past 15 years of its existence, SINE has helped incubate over 150 startups and raise over ₹1,200 crore to nurture over 450 entrepreneurs. SINE will share its experience with entrepreneurs and academicians at an event next month.