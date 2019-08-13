State approves filing charge sheet against NCP MLA in a corruption case

mumbai

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:50 IST

The Maharashtra government has approved filing a chargesheet against Ramesh Kadam, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA and former chairman of Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Finance Corporation, along with former managing director Shravan Bawne and three others, for misappropriation of around ₹3.65 crore. The decision was taken in the state ministerial council meeting on Tuesday.

The other accused are former general managers of the corporation: Sugreev Gaikwad, Chandrashekhar Dongre and former accountant Sushma Kasbe. The chargesheet will be filed in court under section 197 (prosecution of judges and public servants) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Finance Corporation is a statutory corporation meant for financing other backward classes (OBC). Kadam is an NCP MLA from Mohol in Solapur and former chairman of the corporation. He is currently lodged in jail.

“During investigation it was found that that the accused had illegally withdrawn over ₹3.65 crore from over ₹5.51 crore in the corporation’s account at Parbhani district,” said a senior official from the chief minister’s office (CMO).

When asked, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said Kadam was removed from the party as soon as he was arrested on corruption charges.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 23:50 IST