‘State Cabinet to be expanded on Dec 22’

mumbai

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 00:51 IST

The expansion of the state ministerial council will take place on December 22, a day after the winter session in Nagpur concludes, said minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday.

The five-day session starts on December 16. “It is the prerogative of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Allocation of portfolios will also be done by that time,” Bhujbal said, while talking to reporters in Pune.

Thackeray sworn in as the chief minister along with six other ministers on November 28, but none of them was allocated any portfolio. To run the government with full strength, expansion of the ministerial council is expected to be completed at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Bhujbal said that nobody would have stopped NCP chief Sharad Pawar, had he decided to forge an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “He (Sharad Pawar) is the chief of the NCP. Who would have stopped him from going with the BJP? People are being misled in the name of Pawar saheb,” he said, responding to the claims made the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis. Fadnavis has claimed Ajit Pawar approached him over forming a coalition government and was also told that Pawar is aware of the decision.