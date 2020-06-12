e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / State delays schedule, RTE students can’t confirm seats

State delays schedule, RTE students can’t confirm seats

mumbai Updated: Jun 12, 2020 00:16 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

Even as the state education department has announced the commencement of new academic year from June 15, admissions under the 25% Right to Education (RTE) quota have still not begun across the state, leaving thousands of students in a lurch.

Several students who have been allotted schools based on the RTE lottery are waiting for the state government to release a schedule following which they can confirm their admission.

A delay in starting the admission process means that the students who have applied for admissions under RTE quota are unable to take part in the online classes of the respective schools.

“My son got allotted to a school through the lottery. We got to know that the school has already started its online classes for the year 2020-21. However since his admission is not yet done, the school is unable to put him on their rolls and he is missing out on online learning,” said the parent of a Class 1 student from Khargar.

An official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s education department who is in-charge of RTE admissions said the government is yet to issue any directive on the matter. “We are waiting for official instructions from the government about admissions. Once a schedule is out, we will start the process,” said the official.

Officials from the state education department did not respond to calls and messages.

This year a total of 14,135 students applied for RTE seats in Mumbai, of whom 5,371 have been allotted schools through online lottery.

More than one lakh students were selected in a lottery for admissions to Senior KG and Class 1 under the quota across the state. While the lottery for admissions was conducted in March this year, admissions have still not started.

top news
Covid-19 kills 5 out of every 100 patients in 69 districts, triggers concern
Covid-19 kills 5 out of every 100 patients in 69 districts, triggers concern
Man dies at gate of UP govt office, taken in garbage van over Covid-19 fear
Man dies at gate of UP govt office, taken in garbage van over Covid-19 fear
Delhi sees big spike on day Covid-19 death count hits 1,000
Delhi sees big spike on day Covid-19 death count hits 1,000
India rebuffs Imran Khan’s caustic offer, reminds him of Pak’s debt burden
India rebuffs Imran Khan’s caustic offer, reminds him of Pak’s debt burden
PM Oli convenes special sitting to clear new map; India to cold-shoulder him
PM Oli convenes special sitting to clear new map; India to cold-shoulder him
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Trump and Biden hit campaign trail to tout plans for US economic recovery
Trump and Biden hit campaign trail to tout plans for US economic recovery
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In