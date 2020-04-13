e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / State education department rolls out e-learning content for Class 1-9

State education department rolls out e-learning content for Class 1-9

mumbai Updated: Apr 13, 2020 18:26 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

The state education department started rolling out digital learning content to students in government and aided schools across Maharashtra on Monday (April 13). Under the initiative, students from Class 1 to 9 can watch videos, listen to recorded lessons and solve exercises on their phones.

The content is hosted on the Diksha app which is a ministry of human resource department (MHRD) platform for e-learning. Every day, students would be sent a set of links on the phones of their parents or guardians, and they can access this content as per their convenience to continue learning.

Dinkar Patil, director, Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training, that is overlooking the initiative, said, “The Diksha app already has nearly 9,000 different uploads for learning content. But to ensure that students follow the right sequence, we will share links from the app which would make it easy for them to access the content.” The links will be shared with the students through their class teachers.

The department is also working on the use of television and radio to air educational content for students who do not have access to smartphones. “MHRD’s Swayam channel will host this content for two hours in the morning and evening every day. We are working on the content and it should begin in a couple of days,” added Patil.

With the education department’s announcement of promoting students from Class 1 to 9 based on their previous scores, several teachers had raised concerns about learning coming to a standstill. The department has thus ensured that through online education, students stay in sync with studies even as they are at home.

top news
Private Covid-19 tests free only for poor: Supreme Court amends its order
Private Covid-19 tests free only for poor: Supreme Court amends its order
Sonia Gandhi welcomes Modi’s move to give free rations to food security act beneficiaries
Sonia Gandhi welcomes Modi’s move to give free rations to food security act beneficiaries
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days
Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days
Odisha issues lockdown 2.0 guidelines. Here’s a list of exemptions
Odisha issues lockdown 2.0 guidelines. Here’s a list of exemptions
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
How bad was March for Indian auto industry? Sales numbers are shocking
How bad was March for Indian auto industry? Sales numbers are shocking
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news