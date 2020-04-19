Maharashtra government’s notification on newspapers slammed

mumbai

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 00:56 IST

The state government on Saturday issued an addition to its revised guidelines on measures to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), exempting print media from the lockdown from April 20, but prohibiting door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines.

Calling for its withdrawal, the Mumbai Press Club slammed the notification, which defeats the purpose of exempting print media from the lockdown and “will further bleed the newspaper industry… and the journalist fraternity that has been relentlessly working on the field to bring latest information to readers”.

Top scientists across the world have said that no one has been infected by coronavirus through newspapers or packages with research showing the virus does not survive on porous surfaces. The particular sterility of newsprint makes newspapers safe, they said. The World Health Organization (WHO), in its website, said it is safe to receive a package.

“The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes Covid-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low,” it said.

On Saturday, the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office (CMO Maharashtra) tweeted: “With regards to reports about the media, clarity on some unnecessary confusion is needed. Both print and electronic media are allowed to operate at the basic operational number of staff in these times of fighting coronavirus. We wholeheartedly support the media and look to it for suggestions and objections. However, in times of such a pandemic, where we are genuinely in need to reduce the footfalls and increase safety, most economic operations are facing tough times. Media has withstood test of times, truth can never be stifled. We request its co-operation for the same.”

In a tweet in Marathi, CMO Maharashtra clarified, “It is permitted to sell newspapers, magazines in stalls, shops. But, we urge print media publications to not deliver newspapers door-to-door.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also panned the order, which was issued by state chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, and asked the state government to rethink its decision.

The Mumbai Press Club’s statement said, “The state government’s order at this time of crisis will further bleed the newspaper industry. Newspapers for long have been a reliable source for information and in this time of crisis a much better source of authentic information. This order will affect the entire print media industry and the journalist fraternity that has been relentlessly working on the field to bring latest information to the readers.’’

It added, “The Mumbai Press Club appeals to the state government to rethink its decision, take back the order and let newspapers be delivered to the doorstep.’’

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, in a letter to the chief minister, said this order of not delivering newspapers will defeat the purpose of printing and publishing them. “Media, both electronic and print media, are part of essential services and have been exempted in this lockdown by the state as well as the Centre. Against this backdrop, the notification issued today defeats the purpose of publishing newspapers. Given the importance of newspapers in the time of “fake news” and also considering that the health organisation has said newspapers are not a threat, the government should rethink its decision,’’ stated Fadnavis’ letter. A Whatsapp message circulated by the Chief Minister’s Office said that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had held a dialogue with a section of newspaper owners, publishers to clarify the state’s decision.