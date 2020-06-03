State issues show-cause notice to 4 hospitals for violating Covid-19 orders

mumbai

The state government on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to four major hospitals in the city for violating its guidelines for the treatment of Covid-19.

In a separate development, following the state cabinet’s approval, Maharashtra became the first state in India to extend health insurance that covers Covid-19 to all its citizens.

Late on Monday, state health minister Rajesh Tope had made a surprise visit to the four private hospitals. During this inspection, he found the hospitals were flouting the rules laid down for treatment of Covid-19 patients, some of whom were made to wait despite less than 50% occupancy of hospital beds.

“We found the hospitals had not put up boards specifying availability of beds and treatment charges for Covid-19. A few hospitals had sufficient beds, but they chose to keep Covid-19 patients waiting,” said Tope, adding that strict action will be taken against the hospitals for their non-compliance.

On May 22, the state decided to reserve 80% of beds in all private hospitals in the city to tackle the shortage of beds for Covid-19 patients.

Following reports of patients being charged exorbitant fees at private hospitals, the state health department also issued an order that capped Covid-19 treatment charges at private hospitals and required hospitals to put up boards with details of available beds and the treatment charges. Restrictions were also imposed on billing of medicines.

In a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the state administration to appoint civic officials in private hospitals to monitor the situation. “This will ensure patients won’t have to face difficulties,” said Thackeray.

The state cabinet also approved its free health insurance scheme being extended to all citizens of the state, making Maharashtra the first state in India to take this initiative. Under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, people in the state can avail free Covid treatment.