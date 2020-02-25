State nod to form panels to hear school fee disputes

mumbai

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 00:03 IST

Offering relief to parents of students in private, unaided schools in the state, the government on Monday gave the green light to constituting eight divisional fee regulatory committees (DFRCs) and an appellate committee to hear fee-related disputes concerning these schools.

A statement released by state education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday read, “There are several issues with respect to fee hikes in private schools and in many cases, parents find it difficult to get relief as there is no mechanism to hear their complaints. Hence, a decision has been taken to form DFRCs and an appellate committee with immediate effect as per the provisions under the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act of 2011.”

Each divisional committee would be headed by a retired district judge and have the deputy director of the said division as its secretary. Similarly, an appellate committee would be formed at the state level, which would be headed by a retired high court judge with the Director of Education as its secretary. Complaints regarding fee hikes may be taken to the respective divisional committees and later be referred to the state-level appellate committee.

In 2016, after the Fee Regulation Act was implemented in the state, only two committees were formed – one at the state level and another in Mumbai to address fee-related disputes. In 2017, some schools challenged the decisions of the committee in the Bombay high court, which said “parents disgruntled about school fees cannot approach the DFRC” and stated only school managements could approach the DFRC. The state government then formed a committee under retired justice VJ Palshikar to recommend amendments in the Fee Regulation Act in 2017. In 2018, the state amended the act, allowing parents to challenge fee hikes if 25% of the total number of parents are opposed to the school’s decision.

Anubha Sahai, president of Indiawide Parents Association, said that while the constitution of DFRCs is a welcome step, its implementation will only be feasible if the amendments to the Fee Regulation Act are scrapped. “The amended fee act provides for the representation of a management member on the DFRC. Similarly, a single parent AS IN ONE INDIVIDUAL PARENT? OR AN UNMARRIED PARENT? cannot approach the DFRC currently. These amendments have to be scrapped,” she said.

SC Kedia, secretary of the unaided schools forum, welcomed the decision. “Right now, students suffer in the conflict between the two and if there is a quick resolution of complaints, this won’t happen,” he said.