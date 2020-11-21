‘State or concentration camp?’: BJP MLA slams Maharashtra govt over reopening of schools

mumbai

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 14:38 IST

Former Maharashtra school education minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Saturday criticised the state government, saying it is doing little to minimise the confusion among parents over reopening of schools from November 23.

The state government has allowed reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12 depending on the Covid-19 situation in local areas.

“The role of local officials in deciding whether to open a school or not is important, but is the state government going to do anything or not? Will the government take a firm stand after holding talks with teachers, parents, officials and representatives of school staff. Students are scared over the chaos at the state level,” he told reporters.

Shelar said students are suffering due to the state government’s decision on conducting examinations and also due to delay in declaring results of various examinations.

“There is still no clue about admissions for various courses. There is no clarification on fees...Is it a state or a concentration camp?” he asked.

He alleged the state government was not holding any dialogue with teachers, parents or students.