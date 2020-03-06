e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / State plans Konkan tours on submarine

State plans Konkan tours on submarine

mumbai Updated: Mar 06, 2020 00:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Maharashtra government is working on plans to start submarine tours in the Konkan region. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has also ordered to check the feasibility of the project. He made the announcement in the state Assembly on Thursday.

Thackeray also declared plans to bring a legislation to deal with cases against fishing with LED lights in deep waters. Thackeray said this has badly impacted fishermen in coastal areas, especially from Konkan, and need to be dealt with strictly.

One of the major problems traditional fishermen from Konkan face is fishing using LED lights, which lead to poor catches for them. This type of fishing takes place in deep waters, where LED lights are being used to attract fish to mechanised fishing vessels. The Centre has already imposed a ban on using LED lights for fishing in 2017. “There is a need for complete ban on LED fishing in Konkan. It is being done in deep waters, which are out of state police limits. I have directed the coastguards and police to work in tandem so that it can be stopped,” the CM said.

top news
RBI ‘working on a plan’ after Yes Bank capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000
RBI ‘working on a plan’ after Yes Bank capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000
India confirms 30th coronavirus patient, 30,000 people under watch
India confirms 30th coronavirus patient, 30,000 people under watch
Who can be exempted from Yes Bank’s Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Who can be exempted from Yes Bank’s Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Yes Bank netbanking, ATM services down as RBI restricts withdrawal
Yes Bank netbanking, ATM services down as RBI restricts withdrawal
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
Coronavirus fallout: Chinese car companies consider pay cut to stay ‘healthy’
Coronavirus fallout: Chinese car companies consider pay cut to stay ‘healthy’
‘All you muppets saying...’: Vaughan slams ICC rule after Eng exit T20 WC
‘All you muppets saying...’: Vaughan slams ICC rule after Eng exit T20 WC
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News