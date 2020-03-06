State plans Konkan tours on submarine

mumbai

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 00:22 IST

The Maharashtra government is working on plans to start submarine tours in the Konkan region. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has also ordered to check the feasibility of the project. He made the announcement in the state Assembly on Thursday.

Thackeray also declared plans to bring a legislation to deal with cases against fishing with LED lights in deep waters. Thackeray said this has badly impacted fishermen in coastal areas, especially from Konkan, and need to be dealt with strictly.

One of the major problems traditional fishermen from Konkan face is fishing using LED lights, which lead to poor catches for them. This type of fishing takes place in deep waters, where LED lights are being used to attract fish to mechanised fishing vessels. The Centre has already imposed a ban on using LED lights for fishing in 2017. “There is a need for complete ban on LED fishing in Konkan. It is being done in deep waters, which are out of state police limits. I have directed the coastguards and police to work in tandem so that it can be stopped,” the CM said.