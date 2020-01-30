State’s first private university starts admission for 2020-21

mumbai

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:20 IST

The state’s first private university is set to start admissions for the academic year 2020-21. Somaiya Vidyavihar University, with an intake capacity of over 2,000 students, will offer interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary courses. The university will give students the advantage of choosing subjects from different streams and institutes within the Somaiya aegis.

“We want to meet international standards while ensuring that education is still affordable to the masses,” said Samir Somaiya, president of the Somaiya group of institutes.

The management institute under the new university has already received over 8,000 applications for the upcoming academic year, said Rajasekharan Pillai, vice-chancellor of SVU. “While the aided courses will stay under the autonomous SK Somaiya Institute of Arts Science and Commerce, and will still be affiliated to the University of Mumbai, all other unaided and new courses will come under SVU,” said Pillai.

The Maharashtra cabinet gave the nod for the formation of the state’s first private university on August 2019. The Somaiya Vidyavihar University will be run jointly by Somaiya Vidyavihar, KJ Somaiya Trust and The Somaiya Trust. It will include the KJ Somaiya College of Engineering , KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, and five other institutes at Vidyavihar campus in Ghatkopar.