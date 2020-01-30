e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / State’s first private university starts admission for 2020-21

State’s first private university starts admission for 2020-21

mumbai Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:20 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustantimes
         

The state’s first private university is set to start admissions for the academic year 2020-21. Somaiya Vidyavihar University, with an intake capacity of over 2,000 students, will offer interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary courses. The university will give students the advantage of choosing subjects from different streams and institutes within the Somaiya aegis.

“We want to meet international standards while ensuring that education is still affordable to the masses,” said Samir Somaiya, president of the Somaiya group of institutes.

The management institute under the new university has already received over 8,000 applications for the upcoming academic year, said Rajasekharan Pillai, vice-chancellor of SVU. “While the aided courses will stay under the autonomous SK Somaiya Institute of Arts Science and Commerce, and will still be affiliated to the University of Mumbai, all other unaided and new courses will come under SVU,” said Pillai.

The Maharashtra cabinet gave the nod for the formation of the state’s first private university on August 2019. The Somaiya Vidyavihar University will be run jointly by Somaiya Vidyavihar, KJ Somaiya Trust and The Somaiya Trust. It will include the KJ Somaiya College of Engineering , KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, and five other institutes at Vidyavihar campus in Ghatkopar.

top news
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma wish ex-boss Nitish Kumar luck to remain CM
Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma wish ex-boss Nitish Kumar luck to remain CM
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News