State to start fever clinics soon, says CM

mumbai

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 22:59 IST

The Maharashtra government has decided to start fever clinics for patients showing symptoms of the new coronavirus such as cough, cold and fever, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Wednesday, while addressing the state through Facebook Live.

“We have decided to start fever clinics in all divisions of the state. Those having cough, cold and fever should visit them instead of visiting a private doctor or hospital. After the check-up, the patient will be guided on what to do next. The details of fever clinics will be shared very soon,” the chief minister said.

Thackeray said hospitals, too, will be divided into three categories — for asymptomatic patients, symptomatic and serious patients with co-morbid conditions. The third type of hospital will be equipped with all equipment and expert doctors.

The CM also asked people to start using a mask even when they step out to buy essentials, and burn the disposable masks at a safe place. “The rising cases is a cause for concern for us, but there is no need to panic. We have to follow social distancing and stay at home to be safe,” Thackeray said.

He then appealed the retired army personnel worked in medical core, retired nurses, ward boys and other trained medical personnel who are not working in the sector to come forward to serve the state. They have been asked to send their details on Covidyoddha@gmail.com. “Maharashtra needs you,” the chief minister said.