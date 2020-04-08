Students in Maharashtra’s remote areas to get access to learning content on app, TV and radio

mumbai

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 00:51 IST

To make learning accessible for students in the remote parts of Maharashtra, the state education department has planned to roll out online educational content through mobile application, television and radio mediums. Officials said that the first phase of online learning is set to roll out from April 15 and last till May.

“While students from private schools have a plethora of content and mediums available for learning, those in remote areas and those who have no access to technology are having a tough time, as there is no learning during the ongoing lockdown days. The idea is to reach out to these students through whatever ways possible,” said Madhukar Banuri, chief executive officer and co-founder of Leadership for Equity, a non-profit organisation that works in the education sector. The organisation, along with UNICEF and the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT), has worked for the initiative.

In the first phase, the department plans to upload educational content on the DIKSHA app, which is an initiative of the Union human resource development (HRD) ministry. The app already consists of more than 9,000 learning modules for Class 1 to Class 8. The state is also in talks about the possible use of television and radio to air educational content for students who do not have access to smartphones. “As per our information, around 50% parents in the state have smartphones. To reach out to the remaining students, TV and radio will be useful,” added Banuri.

Meanwhile, Balbharti, the state’s publishing unit, is also mulling to publish PDF copies of Class 12 textbooks as per the revised syllabus which are not yet out in the market. While the bureau has already completed the work on compulsory subjects, work on optional subjects is likely to finish soon. These textbooks are likely to be made available online before they enter markets, so that students can start studying for their board exams.

In case the lockdown is extended, a second phase of online learning is being planned in June, during which teachers from across state schools will be involved and virtual classes would be conducted.