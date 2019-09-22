Students learn about inclusive education

mumbai

Students from several city colleges attended a two-day workshop at the University of Mumbai’s (MU) Kalina campus to understand the need for inclusive education, especially in the higher education sector.

At the workshop, called Experience Zone, students were made to understand different types of disabilities and challenges faced by people with disabilities. The workshop was held on Friday and Saturday.

Apart from workshops and learning exercises, several talks were organised by experts from different fields. Professors, special educators, social workers as well as students with disabilities came on one platform to participate in a panel discussion to highlight exactly what the higher education system lacks at present.

“A simple exercise where we sat in a workshop and were made to feel and understand exactly what a person with disability goes through gave me so much perspective. We don’t feel their problem because we don’t face it, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist,” said Archit Sheth, one of the students.

The event, curated by Youth4Jobs, CII and MU, was attended several students. Most of the particpants were National Social Scheme (NSS) students from MU-affiliated colleges.

“The discussion didn’t just end at education but also highlighted the problems people with disabilities face when they apply for jobs. There’s a desperate need for better sensitisation and outreach programs to tackle this problem and introduce permanent solutions,” said Vijendra Shekhawat, the NSS head for RD National College, Bandra.

