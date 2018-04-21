Suburban commuters in Mumbai hit as engine jumps signal, delays trains on Central Railway

Scores of commuters had tough time on Saturday afternoon as suburban services on the main line of Central Railways were disrupted because an engine jumped a red signal near Vidyavihar station.

This is the second consecutive day that commuters faced trouble, as a day before, Harbour line services were hit due to passenger agitation.

The problem near Vidyavihar delayed suburban services at least by 15 minutes, which led to crowding on trains.

Railway officials said that the incident was a case of signal passing at danger or jumping red signal, which is known as SPAD in railway lingo. An SPAD case is treated as an accident. A railway official said that a CST-bound engine jumped signal near Vidyavihar station around 1.15pm, owing to which CST-bound fast trains were held up. Railway authorities have ordered a probe into the incident.

“The services affected due to the incident were restored around 1.45pm,” said Sunil Udasi, CR spokesperson.

The commuters, however said that there was announcements about some technical glitch on Thane bound slow and fast line till 2.15pm. “There were continuous announcement that there was some technical glitch at Vidyavihar station due to which down slow and fast line was affected,” said Ramesh Shinde, who was waiting for train at Chinchpokali station.

Udasi however denied that there was any other issue on the line