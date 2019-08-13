Sudanese national held with 75kg sandalwood worth ₹4.9L at Mumbai airport

mumbai

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 00:03 IST

A Sudanese national was arrested with 75kg sandalwood, worth ₹4.9 lakh, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Sunday.

“The accused, Bakri Abbas Hussain Ahmed, could not produce any valid documents for carrying such a high quantity of sandalwood,” said a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer.

He said on Sunday, they randomly selected a foreign passenger’s luggage to check at departure gate number 3 of Terminal 2. Ahmed was to fly to Addis Ababa.

“While screening his bag, we noticed some suspicious items. On checking, 75kg of sandalwood wrapped in a plastic sheet were found. During the inquiry, the passenger neither produced valid documents, nor gave satisfactory responses for carrying the sandalwood,” another CISF officer said.

CISF then informed customs and forest officers, who seized the sandalwood.

Ahmed was placed under arrest by the forest department under provisions of the Indian Forest Act and Wildlife Protection Act.

“We have arrested the accused and he was produced before a local court which has remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days. We will seek permission from the court to auction the seized sandalwood,” said Santosh Kank, range forest officer, Mumbai.

The department is investigating where the sandalwood is from and if any other people are involved.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 00:03 IST